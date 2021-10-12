Pyongyang intends to bolster bilateral relations with Moscow, Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has expressed confidence in the further bolstering and development of cooperation with Russia in accordance with the latest agreements, the statement marking the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries published on the ministry’s website on Tuesday said.

"The long-standing and traditional DPRK-Russia relations of good-neighborliness will invariably be strengthened and developed in accordance with the agreement made at the historic Vladivostok Summit Meeting," the statement noted.

The diplomatic agency stressed that the sides manage to remain in touch even in the conditions of the unstable global situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"Even in the face of adverse environment caused by the global pandemic and the vicissitudes of international situation, the DPRK and the Russian Federation are now maintaining regular contacts and communication, thus continuously strengthening strategic cooperation with regard to the issue of bilateral relations and other international issues," the ministry added.