Medvedev’s article does not discard dialogue, it specifies stance on Ukraine — expert

KIEV, October 11. /TASS/. The article on Ukraine by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev for the Kommersant daily does not close the door to a dialogue with Ukraine despite its harsh rhetoric, it once again specifies the positions of Russia, the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, Ruslan Bortnik, told TASS on Monday.

"This article is not discarding the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, it is not inciting a new form of toughness [in relations], it simply crystallizes Russia’s position in terms of the absence of effective negotiations in relations with Russia, since Kiev today is unable to negotiate due to its dependence [on the West] and due to the incompetence and hypocrisy of Ukrainian politicians," the expert said.

According to him, the article states that further dialogue between the leaders of the two countries is possible only if Ukraine becomes more sovereign in its policy or more willing to reach agreements.

He said the article was prompted by two processes - a discussion on the possibility of a meeting between the two presidents, as well as a visit to Moscow of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. "This may be connected with American diplomacy’s getting more active on the Ukrainian case, since Nuland goes to Russia after numerous consultations with the Ukrainian leadership over recent months," Bortnik said.

Besides, according to him, the article shows that Kiev is bluffing in trying to demonstrate optimism regarding preparations for a meeting of the two presidents. "It shows that attempts by many Ukrainian politicians, including Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, to convince the Ukrainian society that the talks are just about to happen, to cause positive expectations and demonstrate the presence of certain substantial progress in work to organize the talks - it is just a technological process without any real state of things, any tangible agreements on a meeting behind it," the expert is sure.

Generally, he believes that the tone of Medvedev’s article can make the further talks between Moscow and Kiev more difficult, without affecting them substantially, however.

Medvedev's article entitled ‘Why contacts with current Ukrainian administration are pointless,’ was published on Monday in the Kommersant newspaper. The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council views relations with Ukraine’s current authorities as senseless and even harmful since they regularly change their position and constantly "compete in talking nonsense." The article indicates that the Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky changed his political and moral orientation, starting to serve the most unscrupulous nationalist forces.