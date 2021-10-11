Putin expresses hope for fostering Russia-Austria relations

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Alexander Schallenberg on his inauguration as the Austrian chancellor and expressed the hope that Russia and Austria would further develop their relations, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Monday.

"The relations between Russia and Austria are traditionally constructive," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory telegram.

"I expect that your activity as the head of the government will contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability on the European continent," Putin said.

As reported earlier on Monday, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in Alexander Schallenberg as Austrian Chancellor following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz. Michael Linhart was appointed as Austria’s new foreign minister.

On October 9, Austrian Chancellor Kurz decided to step down in the wake of an ongoing investigation into his alleged complicity in bribery and breach of trust.

Schallenberg, 52, was born on June 20, 1969, in Switzerland’s Bern in the family of Austrian diplomat Wolfgang Schallenberg. The politician grew up in India, Spain and France, following his father's assignments. Schallenberg has a law degree and studied at the universities of Vienna and Paris. Since 1997, he has been working in the Austrian foreign ministry.