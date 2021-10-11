Kremlin mum on alleged Russians taken into custody in Turkey

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Kremlin cannot comment on the detention of several foreigners in Turkey, who are allegedly Russians, since it has no information, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Monday.

"Frankly, we are not aware and do not have any information," Peskov said replying to a question on this subject.

"If there were actually Russian citizens, perhaps, we would have already received information through diplomatic channels or will receive any information. But we don’t know anything in this regard, I can’t say anything," the Kremlin spokesman added.

As CNN Turk reported on Saturday that six foreign citizens had been apprehended in Turkey on suspicion of espionage. According to the channel, as a part of an operation, it was revealed that the detainees were in possession of weapons and Russian passports. However, CNN Turk specified that at the current moment it is unclear whether the documents are valid.