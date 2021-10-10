No clear answer from AUKUS participants to int’l community’s questions - diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Participants in the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) have given no clear answer to the questions of the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"They are to answer basic questions of concern not only of the countries in respect of which this structure is being changed, i.e. the countries, which will be directly involved in the activities of these three. But also of the international community and the IAEA, which has received no clear response to what it is concerned over," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Zakharova, there are a lot of question about the new balance of forces with this trilateral alliance neither of its participants can characterize. "What do they mean, who will build these submarines? Whether they will be supplied or assembled there? What about nuclear engines? Where do they plan take fuel from? Where do they take it to? No one understands anything, including the IAEA. And they give no answers," she said.

On September 16, Australia, the UK and the US announced a new strategic security pact dubbed AUKUS. Under the agreement, Australia plans to build at least eight US-designed nuclear-powered submarines and equip its forces with American-designed cruise missiles, among other things. Because of this deal, Canberra terminated a major defense contract with France, who blasted this decision as "a stab in the back" and recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States for consultations.