OPCW used as instrument of pressure on Russia - foreign ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is used as an instrument of pressure on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Regrettably, the OPCW is no longer they way it used to be. It is not the organization that used to really act in the interests of the entire international community and did not let any country or a group of countries dominate or be abused," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "We understand perfectly well what is going on there. It is being used as an instrument of pressure on our country. And, importantly, I don’t think that it is an instrument of direct pressure - they understand that it is useless. At least, they have been failing. It is used as a permanent possibility to attract attention to a certain topic, to a certain agenda, namely some illegal actions of our country around chemical weapons."

She noted that the OPCW did not need any evidence to accuse Moscow on the so-called Alexei Navalny case. In her words, the countries, mostly EU and NATO nations, which accuse Russia, have no independent policy. "And those countries that afford a sovereign ideology are immediately punished, either publicly, or behind-the-scenes," she added.

"This is the worst thing that can happen to an international organization, which rests on the principles of the balance of interests and international law," Zakharova stressed.