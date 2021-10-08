Tokyo waiting for Russian top diplomat’s visit — ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 8. /TASS/. Tokyo expects Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Japan, a corresponding invitation has already been sent, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said on Friday.

"During the latest meeting between Lavrov and our minister [of foreign affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi] in New York, Motegi invited Lavrov to Japan. And we are waiting for his visit," he told journalists when asked when and where peace treaty talks could be resumed.

The Russian and Japanese top diplomats held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The talks mainly focused on bilateral relations, issues of the peace treaty, joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands, and humanitarian exchanges. The ministers also discussed a range of issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan and on the Korean Peninsula.

In his first program speech at a plenary session of the Japanese parliament’s lower house, Kishida said that no peace treaty would be signed with Russia until the territorial dispute was settled. On Thursday, Kishida had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sides reiterated that the peace treaty talks would continue on the basis of the existing agreements, including those reached by Putin and the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their meeting in Singapore in 2018. Kishida spoke in favor of building trust-based relations with the Russian leader and expressed interest in personal meetings with him.