Japan’s PM Kishida has always been focused on issues of disarmament — ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 8. /TASS/. Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, born in Hiroshima, has always paid special attention to issues of disarmament, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS on Friday.

"Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was appointed to this post earlier this week, is a member of the Hiroshima prefecture parliament and he actively worked on issues of disarmament. Probably, interest in Hiroshima will go up in future, as well as to its twin city Volgograd, which has close ties with Hiroshima," he said.

The Japanese diplomat recalled that the year 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the agreement on the twinning of Volgograd and Hiroshima. "Both cities received grave wounds during WWII. Having such history, both cities actively advocate peace and implement various projects geared to establish inviolable peace in the world," he noted. "In 2012, the cities’ delegations exchanged visits on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of twin city relations. Apart from that, as far as I know, various contacts, including academic exchanges between Volgograd State University and Hiroshima University, continue."

The ambassador also noted that Volgograd had offered a warm welcome to Japanese guests during the FIFA World Cup in 2018. "In appreciation of that, Japan’s Football Federation presented the uniform of the Japanese national team to Volgograd Arena. I also would like to offer my thanks once again," he added.