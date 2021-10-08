Too early to speak about Japanese PM’s visit to Russia — Japanese ambassador

VOLGOGRAD, October 8. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Russia is not ruled out but it is too early to speak about it, Japan’s Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said on Friday.

"So far, it is too early [to speak about it]. But <…>, naturally, it is not ruled out. It is too early to speak about the exact date, but I see that future direct contact between the leaders is very important and plays a major role in promoting the progress in our relations," he said.

Kishida was elected Japan’s new prime minister on Monday by a majority vote in both houses of Japan’s parliament. On October 7, Kishida and Russian President Vladimir had their first telephone conversation. Putin congratulated Kishida on taking office of Japan’s prime minister and the latter congratulated Putin on his birthday.

On Friday, the Japanese prime minister pledged he would do his best to develop the entire spectrum of Japanese-Russian relations, including the signing of a peace treaty.