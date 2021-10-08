Russia thinks it important to work with any German government — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia is following the process of forming political coalitions in Germany and will work with any German government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses, a representative body of foreign investors in Russia.

"My answer will be banal but honest: we will respect any choice of the German people. We will not try to pretend that we have any right to decide for the Germans about a government they need now. Naturally, we are watching how potential coalitions are being formed. It will be important for us to work with the German government, whatever it is," he said when asked about prospects for business cooperation between the two countries after the German elections.

According to the Russian minister, Moscow and Berlin have much in common, not only from the point of view of economic, cultural humanitarian, research, and educational ties, but also from the point of view of common history. "It is also a major psychological component of our relations with Germany. Like the colossal importance of the historical German-French reconciliation for Europe, I think it is no less important to maintain the historical reconciliation between the Russian and German peoples, which happened under President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. I wouldn’t underestimate it," he said.

"We hope that a government is formed as soon as possible," he noted. "We want continuity with all countries. And we want this continuity to help us to move further on."

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) won the September 26 elections to the Bundestag with 25.7% of the vote. The conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) received 24.1%, the worst-ever result. The Free Democratic Party scored 11.5% of the vote, the Greens got 14.8%, the Alternative for Germany received 10.3%. The Left Party won 4.9% of votes thanks to three direct mandates and will also have seats in parliament.

It was reported on Thursday that trilateral talks had begun between SPD, Alliance 90/the Greens, and the Liberals on a future ruling coalition.