Russia, France discuss optimal date for summit contact — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are considering an optimal date for a summit level contact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia in Moscow on Friday.

"I believe that our relations are diversified at all levels. There is a very tight contact between the presidents. They are currently considering an optimal date for another summit level contact. This always helps," he said, when asked about the current condition of Russian-French relations.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and France maintained "two-plus-two" contacts between the foreign and defense ministers and also cooperated well in the economy.

"France is our major, serious, strategic long-standing partner. Relations with it are important in general for a balance in Europe and for our cooperation with the EU," Lavrov said.