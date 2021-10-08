Mutual recognition of COVID certificates between Russia, EU may be expected soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects results of the negotiations on mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates between Russia and the EU to appear soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"We know that contacts are taking place. There were mutual misunderstandings, probably related to the technology of provision of information to each other and so on, but right now, I think there are more reasons to be optimistic. The work proceeds in a constructive key, so we hope that the result will appear soon. This is the most important thing," the spokesman underscored.

According to Peskov, Moscow considers these negotiations very important.

"We believe that the mutual recognition of the fact of vaccination is extremely important, and it must be formalized," Peskov said. "It is necessary to remove the unneeded barriers and obstructions for movement of the people," he explained.

Earlier, Russian Health Ministry announced that it prepared the documents necessary for mutual recognition of COVID certificates and handed them over the EU mission. Besides, the Ministry is currently negotiating the European Medicines Agency representatives’ visit to Russia, which may take place in December.