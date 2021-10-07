Putin receives birthday messages from Cuban president, IOC chief, Berlusconi — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received birthday messages from Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and Italy's former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin's press service has said.

According to the press service "the Cuban leader warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin upon his birthday." "The determination was confirmed to further strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Cuba," the news release reads.

"The Russian president received congratulations by telephone from the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and Italy's former prime minister, leader of the Forward Italy party, Silvio Berlusconi," the Kremlin said.

Putin turned 69 on Thursday.