UNSC reform should seek to onboard more developing countries, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, October 7./TASS/. A reform of the UN Security Council should be aimed at bolstering the ranks of African, Asian and Latin American countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on Thursday.

"We also exchanged assessments of the course of negotiations on the reform of the UN Security Council. The Russian position remains unchanged: we are confident that the entire subject of the reform should be devoted to expanding the presence in the Security Council of the countries representing the developing world - Africa, Asia and Latin America," Lavrov said.

He also noted that Russia was grateful to its Rwandan friends for its traditional support of Russia’s initiatives at the UN General Assembly.