Russia and Ukraine fail to agree on agenda for meeting of presidents so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. / TASS /. The Kremlin believes that the presidential administrations are so far not ready to define an agenda for the talks between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As we have repeatedly stated, the Ukrainian and Russian presidential administrations, our country is represented by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak, were in talks in order to draw up the issues [on agenda] that could be discussed. A number of proposals were voiced and defined, but no common understanding has been [reached] so far <…>," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

In April 2021, Zelensky expressed the desire to discuss with Putin the conflict in eastern Ukraine. On April 22, the Russian leader, commenting on this proposal, noted that if Ukraine’s president planned to address the Donbass conflict, then he should first meet with the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Meanwhile, Putin noted that Zelensky would be welcome in Moscow at any time, if he wishes to discuss the development of bilateral ties.