Putin hopes for progress in peace treaty talks with Japan — Kyodo

TOKYO, October 7. /TASS/. Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who during their conversation expressed his readiness to advance talks on a postwar peace treaty, a Foreign Ministry official said, the Kyodo news agency reports.

Putin also expressed his hope to hold talks with Kishida in person, during their first phone conversation since the prime minister took office on Monday, according to the Japanese ministry official.

Both houses of Japan's parliament on October 4 elected Fumio Kisihida as Japan's 100th prime minster. On September 29, he took office as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The election of a new leader was held due to the expiration of powers of Yoshihide Suga, appointed to this post after last year's sudden resignation of Shinzo Abe.

On October 4, Putin sent a message of congratulations to Kishida. He stressed that the development of constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation in various spheres met the fundamental interests of both countries' peoples.