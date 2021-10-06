No full lockdown in Russia due to COVID-19, upper house speaker assures

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that there will be no federal lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am convinced that there will be no federal lockdown. As for the Russian regions, they take necessary measures in accordance with their local epidemiological situation," the upper house speaker said on Wednesday.

Matviyenko noted that all Russian regions had special recommendations developed the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in order to take the appropriate measures, and "most importantly, they were empowered to make such decisions."

Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 25,133 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 0.33%, bringing the total number to 7,662,560 cases since the onset of the pandemic. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country has recorded over 25,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row.