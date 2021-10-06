‘Poor understanding’: MP blasts US senators who called on Biden to expel Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. US senators who urged US President Joe Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats if Moscow refuses to expand the US Embassy’s staff have a poor understanding of this issue and hardly comprehend the consequences of their actions, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Populism and incompetence: [these] members of the Senate obviously hoped for a resounding publicity stunt, but at the same time, [they] have a poor understanding of the issue," he wrote.

The lawmaker reiterated that "it was precisely Washington that launched the standoff with Russia in the diplomatic sphere back in late 2016, targeting the staff of Russia’s diplomatic missions and embassy facilities." As an example, he cited the "groundless expulsions of diplomats on short notice, the seizure of diplomatic property and other aggressive and illegitimate measures by the American side." "I would stress that all of Moscow’s actions were of a reciprocal, balanced and symmetrical nature," he added.

"The list of the letter’s signatories to Biden is not surprising. These names are well-known. Mr. [Marco] Rubio and Mr. [Bob] Menendez are the authors of an entire slew of draft legislations and resolutions directed against Russia in one way or another. The question is whether they realize that the implementation of yet another of their ‘Russophobic masterpieces’ risks the forced closure of diplomatic facilities and can drive down the actual level of diplomatic relations to a critical low?" he concluded.

Earlier, a bipartisan group of American senators requested that Biden launch immediate measures to boost the number of personnel in the US Embassy in Moscow and expel 300 Russian diplomats, should the Russian Federation reject the increase.