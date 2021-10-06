Dialogue with Russia among priorities of new Iranian government, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Dialogue between Tehran and Moscow is among the priorities of the new government of the Islamic Republic's policy of good-neighborliness, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reported on Wednesday.

"We would like to highlight that in the good-neighborliness of our new government, Moscow is our priority, of course," he said.

The top diplomat emphasized that regular contacts between the presidents and his personal presence on a visit to Moscow demonstrate that the relations between both countries "are very close and privileged". "We must work to achieve new objectives and a major leap in our bilateral relations," he continued.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed to the "good experience of interacting on the international and regional agenda". "Our bilateral cooperation is very diverse. Today, we are going to speak more about how to cultivate our cooperation in all spheres," he stressed. "We believe that in accordance with international law we can develop our cooperation in trade and related matters."

According to the Iranian top diplomat, the current negotiations with his Russian counterpart provide "a very good opportunity to go over the regional agenda". "I’m talking about the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, and Yemen," he specified.