Lockdowns in Russian regions completely undesirable, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Lockdown in any of the Russian regions is a completely undesirable scenario; surgical measures are required to counter the COVID-19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Lockdown measures is a completely unwanted scenario for any of the regions," the Kremlin spokesman noted. Peskov emphasized that "surgical measures were set as priority since some relevant methods had already been developed."

Commenting on the fact that the heads of Russia’s Ural regions delay taking extreme measures despite the 95% bed occupancy in hospitals, Peskov noted that "all regions were empowered to take measures separately, depending on the local epidemiological situation".