UK meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs by financing non-profit organizations — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Britain’s financing Russian non-profit organizations, which is envisaged by a plan of work of the British embassy in Moscow, can be seen as a deliberate strategy of interfering into Russia’s domestic affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Influencing an internal expert community in an independent state by means of its financing, including via an embassy, is direct evidence of meddling in a country’s domestic life and policy," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "Further on. Harmless on the face of it but lavishly paid support for Russian non-profit organizations, information projects and so on is nothing but a deliberate strategy of influencing our domestic processes in the interests of another state or a group of states."

According to Zakharova, the activities covered in the documents that were released to the public violate the Vienna convention on the rights and duties of foreign diplomatic missions. "The rights and duties of foreign diplomatic missions across the world are committed to paper in the corresponding Vienna convention of 1961. The activities of the British Foreign Office and the British embassy in Russia, if what is written in the released documents is true, blatantly violate the provisions of this document," she stressed.

She drew attention to the fact that the first to respond to Russia’s request for explanations concerning the released documents on large-scale meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs was not the British embassy in Moscow but Sergey Parkhimenko, a senior advisor at the Washington-based Kennan Institute, who asked why such goals as stimulating human rights activities, supporting the LGBT community, developing a network of independent journalists and bloggers, or introducing to the British culture are interpreted as interference into domestic affairs or hostile propaganda.

However, in her words, Western nations don’t tolerate such actions from other states on their territories. "Neither Great Britain, nor the United States, nor the European Union allow anything of the kind. This is first. And second, the answer to the allegedly naive questions - ‘what is wrong about Britain’s funding domestic foundations and organizations acting in Russia’s socio-political space? - is simple: this country declared Russia as a threat to its security and is implementing NATO’s strategic plans in respect of Russia as a hostile state," the Russian diplomat added.