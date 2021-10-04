Pashinyan plans to meet with Putin within next few days — Armenian PM’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, October 4./TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next few days, Pashinyan’s Press Secretary Mane Gevorgyan told TASS on Monday.

"A meeting of Pashinyan and Putin is planned in the coming days, we will inform about the dates at a later time," she said.

Preparations are underway for an in-person meeting of Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday. "[Pashinyan’s visit to Russia] is expected. A personal meeting [with Putin] is being prepared," the Kremlin spokesman said.

This year, Putin and Pashinyan met in person three times, and they spoke over the phone more than ten times.

Also on Monday, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko met with President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, saying that these active contacts set the pace to the entire range of Russian-Armenian relations.