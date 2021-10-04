Kremlin sees gas supply talks with Kiev as matter of economic viability

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow considers gas supplies to Ukraine from Russia to be a matter of economic viability but it has never refuted the possibility of negotiations on this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

When asked if Moscow and Kiev could return to the negotiation table on direct gas supplies from Russia to Ukraine, he said, "Gazprom has never rejected such a prospect."

Peskov stressed that Gazprom is a reliable gas supplier.

"It was, it is and it will be," he assured.

According to the Kremlin official, possible gas supplies are "a matter of negotiations and economic viability for the company."

Earlier, Yuri Boiko, a co-leader of the Opposition Platform For Life, said in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine that the country should follow the example of Hungary and return to direct gas supplies contracts with Gazprom.