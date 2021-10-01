Putin appoints first meeting of newly elected lower parliament house on October 12

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing the first meeting of the newly elected 8th State Duma, or lower parliament house, on October 12. The document was uploaded to the official portal of legal information on Friday.

Under the Russian constitution, the State Duma convenes for the first meeting on the 30th day after the elections. However, the president can call it earlier. Traditionally, the first State Duma meeting is opened by the oldest lawmaker. The mandate of the previous State Duma expires after the newly elected lower house begins to work.

The elections of the State Duma’s eighth convocation were held over three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Candidates from five parties secured representation in the lower house of parliament on party tickets: the customary parliamentary quartet (United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots - For Truth, and LDPR), and the newcomer to the federal election scene - the New People party, formed last year.

Including data from 225 single-mandate districts, representatives of eight parties will serve in the State Duma: United Russia, the CPRF, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth, the LDPR, New People, Rodina, Civic Platform, and Party of Growth. United Russia has 324 seats, the CPRF-57, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth - 27, the LDPR, 21, New People, 13, and Rodina, Civic Platform and Party of Growth one seat each. Self-nominees received five mandates.