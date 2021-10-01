Russia hopes for the best in strategic stability dialogue with US, senior diplomat says

GENEVA, October 1. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for the worst at the strategic stability talks with the United States, but hopes for the best, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a public discussion in the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) on Friday.

"We are prepared for the worst but surely hope for the better," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia still believes "that there is a chance for a pragmatic approach to prevail and for the US to engage with Russia <…> to seek balanced and mutually acceptable solutions."

The deputy foreign minister noted that Russia had earlier presented its position in detail, including on "what is desirable to achieve as a result." "The underlying idea is to jointly develop <…> a new security equation that would cover the key factors of strategic stability," he explained.

Previously, the second round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability was held in Geneva.