Russia hopes for the best in strategic stability dialogue with US, senior diplomat says

GENEVA, October 1. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for the worst at the strategic stability talks with the United States, but hopes for the best, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a public discussion in the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) on Friday.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia still believes there is a chance that a pragmatic approach will prevail and the US will cooperate with Moscow in order to find balanced and mutually acceptable solutions.

The deputy foreign minister noted that Russia had earlier presented its position in detail including on what it would have liked to achieve in the end. He added that the main idea involves the joint development of a new security equation that will encompass the key factors of strategic stability.

Previously, a second round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability was held in Geneva.