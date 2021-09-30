New meeting of Russia, US on strategic stability to be held after working groups’ meetings

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A third round of consultations of interagency delegations of Russia and the US on strategic stability will be held after the meetings of two working groups which will be formed according to an agreement reached by the two sides in Geneva on Thursday, a joint statement on the outcomes of the US-Russia strategic stability dialogue in Geneva said.

"Today in Geneva, interagency delegations from the United States and the Russian Federation convened for the second meeting of the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue since President Biden and President Putin committed to an integrated, deliberate, and robust process in June. The United States delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, and the Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. The discussion was intensive and substantive," according to the statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

According to the statement, "the two delegations agreed to form two interagency expert working groups - the Working Group on Principles and Objectives for Future Arms Control, and the Working Group on Capabilities and Actions with Strategic Effects" and additionally agreed that "the two working groups would commence their meetings, to be followed by a third plenary meeting."

The first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability in 2021 was held on July 28 in Geneva.