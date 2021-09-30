Putin’s self-isolation ends, but some work online remains, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wrapped up his self-isolation mode in which he worked lately. However, some elements of online work will remain in his schedule permanently, since it is far more convenient and streamlined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"Yes, he carries on [working] in normal mode. But now the majority of events are held online," Peskov said. He pointed out that on September 29, Putin met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in person in his Bocharov Ruchey summer residence in Sochi that symbolized the end of his self-isolation mode.

Peskov added that a plan of Putin's return to remote mode is not being carried out. "Why should this be done? The epidemiological situation is tense, and, of course, special precautions are being taken for the head of state," he said. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that in this respect, "the system is very flexible." "This type of self-isolation, which [is applied] to the president, doesn’t restrict the substantive part of his work," he noted.

Speaking of keeping some elements of online work, namely videoconferencing, in the future, Peskov noted that they will use this on a regular basis. "Either way, from the standpoint of efficiency and saving time, I think these elements will remain with us for good," he said.