Putin, Erdogan agreed to hold High-level Cooperation Council — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. At yesterday’s Sochi talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to hammer out details and hold the Russian-Turkish High-level Cooperation Council of both countries if the epidemiological situation permits, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"The presidents agreed to work on the topic and hold a Supreme State Council by the end of the year (the Russian-Turkish High-level Cooperation Council - TASS), if the sanitary and epidemiological situation permits, which does not favor us much," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The Russian-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council was established by the national leaders back in 2010 to oversee the implementation of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian projects.