Russia’s COVID-19 cases growing, regions need to respond, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s federal authorities have not yet decided on additional restrictive measures for those unvaccinated against COVID-19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that the situation is changing and the regions need to respond.

"Some regions are already introducing different measures, using their special authority," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

"We see that there is a wave, which is growing, so, the regions certainly will have to respond [to those changes]," Peskov noted. According to the spokesman, "no decisions have been made at the federal level so far, and the position has not changed. But the situation is unstable, you can see how rapidly [the COVID-19 incidence] is surging," the presidential spokesman went on to say.

Peskov believes that the life of the unvaccinated will be less convenient throughout the world amid the current COVID-19 situation. "This is the reality we are facing," he mentioned.

Answering the question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin supports restrictions on the unvaccinated, Peskov recalled that the head of state "had repeatedly said that vaccination was voluntary, optional."

Increasing vaccination rates

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the level of vaccination is still insufficient, in spite of all the necessary conditions and the required number of jabs."

"Indeed, some citizens still abstain from getting inoculated. Probably, we need to more actively explain that the only thing that saves lives is immunization <…>," the presidential spokesman said.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 23,888 in the past 24 hours to 7,511,026, the highest figure since July 25. Over the past day, some 867 fatalities were registered due to COVID-19, this is an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic.