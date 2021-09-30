Putin spoke highly of Ankara's effective decisions on Turkish Stream — Peskov

MOSCOW, September 30. / TASS /. During the meeting with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke highly of Ankara's effective decisions on the Turkish Stream, Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We talked about gas issues, discussed gas supplies," said Peskov. "President Putin expressed gratitude for timely and effective decisions made by the Turkish government on the Turkish Stream. The decisions were made quickly, everything was implemented on time, very quickly," he said.

The situation now illustrates how right these actions were, said Peskov. "We see how the European energy and gas market is in a fever, and Turkey with all its existing infrastructure is quite protected from the sudden changes in their own country," he said.