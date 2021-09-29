New budget draft to be sent to State Duma on September 30 — PM

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The new federal budget draft for 2022-2024 and the whole package of budget documents should be directed to the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on September 30, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday at the Cabinet meeting.

"The draft [budget for the next three years] is almost ready, with finishing details introduced now. It stipulates further phased growth for support of our citizens, particularly within the framework of implementing the State of the Nation Address of the President to the Federal Assembly," Mishustin said.

"The whole budget package should be sent to the State Duma as early as tomorrow. Its discussion with lawmakers of the new convocation and provision of its approval in the parliament are forthcoming," he added.

The government approved the draft federal budget for 2022 and the planned period of 2023-2024 on September 21. Federal budget revenues in nominal terms are anticipated to stand at 25.2 trillion rubles ($346.2 bln) in 2022, 25.5 trillion rubles ($350.4 bln) in 2023, and 25.8 trillion rubles ($354.5 bln) in 2024. Expenditures are planned in the amount of 23.6 trillion rubles ($324.2 bln) in 2022, 25.1 trillion rubles ($344.8 bln) in 2023, and 26.1 trillion rubles ($358.6 bln) in 2024.