Putin says some 30 people in his entourage, including his aide had COVID-19

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that some three dozen people in his entourage, including his aide, had fallen will with COVID.

Putin mentioned this in a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that high antibody levels protected him from the infection.

"In fact, I have staged a real experiment. On myself. Three dozen people around me fell ill. They were revaccinated too late," Putin told Erdogan while saying good-bye to him after talks in his Sochi residence Bocharov Ruchei.

"An aide of mine I worked side by side all day long from morning till evening, fell ill. I have high antibody levels. I was fortunate, thank God," he said.