Russian-Turkish cooperation on combating COVID pandemic proceeds at ‘good rate’ — Putin

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and Turkey on combating the COVID pandemic is developing very positively and at a good rate, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The work here is proceeding very positively, at a good rate," the Russian leader said, referring to the joint work of the two states on combating the pandemic.

"I believe that this will help in the restoration of the economy in general and tourism in particular," Putin added.