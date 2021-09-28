Vietnam, Russia share similar views on resolving issues in Asia Pacific — top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia share the view that all issues in the Asia-Pacific region should be resolved solely based on international law, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said at a joint press conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We share similar views on many global issues," he pointed out. "Vietnam highly appreciates Russia's contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and supports Moscow's determination to boost cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). While discussing the situation in Asia Pacific, we reiterated that all regional disagreements should be resolved peacefully based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Bui Thanh Son added.

The Vietnamese top diplomat noted that the high level of trust achieved by the two countries created additional opportunities for enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as for expanding and strengthening bilateral relations in all fields.

"Together with the whole world, our countries are going through significant changes but our friendship remains unchanged, as well as our eternal gratitude for the support and assistance that Russia provided to us in our war for liberation and continues to provide to Vietnam now," the Vietnamese foreign minister emphasized. "For Vietnam, Russia is a trusted and strategically important partner. The Russian people are our close and true friend, and it's clear to us that only faithful friends like Russia will always be there for Vietnam as we pursue our path to development," he said.