Russia concerned over non-proliferation regime sustainability — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the sustainability of the non-proliferation regime amid the latest news about new military alliances, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"Considering some recent news about the establishment of military-technological alliances, we have concerns about the nuclear weapons non-proliferation regime," he said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting.

The diplomat also underscored that Russia considers "any attempts to gain strategic advantages through refusing to participate in key international agreements" unacceptable.

On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced the establishment of a new security partnership - the AUKUS. Under the agreement, Canberra plans to build at least eight US-designed nuclear-powered submarines. Because of this, it terminated the 50 billion euro defense contract with France. Later, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton announced a significant expansion of military cooperation with the US.