Russia hopes to preserve all joint projects with Germany after elections — envoy to Berlin

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that all ongoing and planned projects between Russia and Germany will carry on after the outcome of German elections is announced, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev said in an interview Monday.

"The parties will engage a direct dialogue with each other now. And it is unlikely that anyone can tell how things will look eventually. Of course, a certain element of uncertainty is being ushered into political life, but we hope that all this won’t affect the Russian-German relationship that must continue to function in a sustainable fashion. We hope that all projects that we are implementing now and those that we have planned will continue to be implemented to our mutual, I would say, pleasure," he said.

He noted that Russia has a "rich experience of cooperation with all parties that theoretically can enter the future governing coalition."

"This cooperation exists, and we, of course, will use it," he added.

The Social Democratic Party won the German parliamentary elections with 25.6% of the votes, followed by the CDU/CSU alliance with 24.1%, which turned out to be their worst result in the alliance’s history. The Free Democratic Party secured 11.5%, while the Greens got 14.8%. Olaf Scholz, the candidate for chancellor from the Social Democratic Party, plans to negotiate on the future government without the conservatives. Meanwhile, embattled CDU/CSU nominee Armin Laschet is not abandoning hope to become chancellor, should Scholz fail to come to an agreement with the Greens and the liberals.