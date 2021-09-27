{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin thanks leaders of United Russia party list for good results in recent polls

According to Russian president, each of the five leaders made a huge personal contribution to the overall voting results

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 27. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the leaders of the national United Russia Party election list for the good results in the recent polls.

"I would like to congratulate you on United Russia’s convincing victory in the elections to the 8th State Duma (lower house) and express my gratitude to you exactly as leaders of the party's election list for a decent result in the polls," the Russian leader noted on Monday at a meeting with political leaders via video linkup.

Putin emphasized that the voting results had demonstrated a high level of confidence in the national party as well as its practical deeds for the benefit of the country. "It is clear that there are many complaints, it goes without saying. For the ruling party, this is simply inevitable [to avoid], it should be so. But the crucial thing is that people trust those for whom they vote," the president stated. He also mentioned that the leaders of the party list worked every day for the sake of the health, well-being and safety of the Russian people.

According to Putin, each of the five leaders made a huge personal contribution to the overall voting results. "Some of you are well-known across the country, those who have already earned the respect of the public with their work and talent," the president said, also stressing that the leaders were actively engaged in the election campaign.

"What is extremely significant is that people saw your genuine sense of patriotism, desire to improve the situation; they realized that Russia’s national interests and traditional values are vital for you," Putin stated. The Russian leader pointed out that voters listened to the political leaders’ opinions, when their positions and beliefs are competent, honest, and sincere.

Tags
Vladimir Putin
Putin lists poverty, social and infrastructure woes as Russia's foremost foes
"The paramount goal is to give the people of our country a higher standard of living and quality of life," the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
World is unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, UN Secretary-General says
Nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons are stockpiled around the world
Read more
Russian fighters escort strategic US bomber over Pacific Ocean
There were no violations of Russia's state border or dangerous proximity of planes in the air, the National Defense Command Center said
Read more
New US sanctions would wipe out 'spirit of Geneva', Kremlin cautions
Dmitry Peskov noted that new sanctions would be a worst-case scenario for Russia-US relationship
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Putin will hold a meeting with Russian government and Security Council
The Security Council planned to discuss measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia, especially improving the quality of state long-term management in the interests of ensuring national security and socio-economic development of the country, the Kremlin press service noted
Read more
Russian, Turkish freighters collide in Bosporus
Nobody was killed or injured in the collision, Turkish Coast Guard reported
Read more
Allegations of backchannels with Russia formally recognized as hoax — Trump
It is officially now - it was a hoax from the very beginning," the politician added
Read more
Ukrainian troops land on Azov Sea coast in NATO drills
The Joint Efforts 2021 military drills kicked off in Ukraine on September 22
Read more
United Russia gains 324 seats in State Duma, 8 parties get mandates — official
Five self-appointed candidates entered the Duma as well
Read more
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
Read more
Talks on Sputnik V’s recognition likely to last for a long time — developer
He went on to say that Sputnik V has been registered by many countries, and is widely used worldwide
Read more
Coronavirus cases on the rise in 36 Russian regions, says watchdog chief
She sees no reason to impose a lockdown in Russia
Read more
Russia backs mutual recognition of vaccines approved at state level — Lavrov
COVID-19 is our common enemy, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Read more
Coronavirus infection may become seasonal if herd immunity is 80%, expert says
Only a third of the Russian population has the coronavirus immunity at present
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry to strengthen control over migrants
The Ministry prepared earlier a draft law in the context of activities for implementing the State Migration Policy Concept 2019-2025 in 2020-2022
Read more
Georgian premier suggests Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative for Black Sea region
According to Irakli Garibashvili, Tbilisi was ready to host the first meeting within the framework of this initiative
Read more
EU sticks to colonial paradigm of world order — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova expressed regret the collective West "has assumed the right to take care of the world's future at a time when the world is not asking for this
Read more
Gazprom gas exports to Europe at historic highs, accusations of shortages absurd
Head of Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate for Gazprom Export Sergey Komlev stressed that the majority of imports growth fell on the share of the most important buyers - Germany, Turkey, and Italy
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's obligation to fight terrorists in Idlib — Lavrov
Putin and Erdogan are expected to hold talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 29
Read more
UK starts to appreciate necessity of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy
Andrey Kelin also rejected the information that many British politicians accuse Russia of causing gas prices to grow
Read more
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Left Front coordinator Udaltsov arrested for 10 days for unauthorized rally organization
His lawyer Violetta Volkova said that she will appeal this ruling
Read more
German election's outcome doesn't look very encouraging for Moscow — Russian senator
Given that according to a German tradition, a minor coalition partner usually gets to appoint the foreign minister, chances are that Russia will have to deal with a top diplomat representing the Greens or the Free Democrats, Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to discuss situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, apart from regional issues, the agenda of the upcoming talks will also include economic matters
Read more
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
Read more
Turkey intends to buy more S-400 air defense systems from Russia — Erdogan
In the future, nobody would be able to interfere in what defensive systems we buy, from which country and on which level, the Turkish leader said
Read more
Canadian court releases Huawei executive from house arrest
On Friday, Meng reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the US government
Read more
Poverty in Russia needs to be brought down to minimum — Putin
Russian President has urged to lift "a considerable amount of people" out of it
Read more
Kiev unwillingness to comply with Minsk-2 is obstacle to Putin-Zelensky meeting — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "active attempts are taken by the ministries and political advisors, who are engaged in this issue within the context of the ‘four’ to revive this process"
Read more
Elections to State Duma held in strict compliance with law — Putin
Russian President pointed out that the Duma composition had been determined by the people of Russia, "who exercised their constitutional sovereign right"
Read more
Mali to boost security cooperation with Russia — foreign minister
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov and Diop discussed counter-terrorism issues
Read more
Azerbaijan dismisses reports on fire in Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku
Several Telegram channels reported earlier that the explosion had occurred in the palace and the fire started
Read more
Brent crude oil surpasses $78 per barrel, first time since October 2018
WTI crude oil rose by 0.93% to $73.98 per barrel
Read more
US servicewoman attacked by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss military base — report
According to Fox News, the incident happened on September 19 at Fort Bliss
Read more
Over 22,000 new Covid cases registered in Russia for first time since August 14
In the past 24 hours, 822 people died from COVID-19, this is the fifth day in a row with over 800 Covid-related deaths registered
Read more
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin did not respond to the question about the person to represent Russia at the summit
Read more
PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator
The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Read more
Gazprom fully honors its commitments on gas supplies to Europe — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov castigated demands from the US that Gazprom increases gas transit via Ukraine
Read more
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
Read more
ZDF exit poll shows Social Democrats' win in Bundestag elections
The Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union is likely to have 24%
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on Syria, on arms needs contacts between defense agencies — Lavrov
Moscow will refuse to support the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in Syria unless aid is delivered through Damascus, Lavrov said
Read more
Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list
Read more
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Read more
Russia to modernize three early warning radars by 2028 — developer
Jamming resistance and power supply systems will be improved on a first-priority basis
Read more
Russian Navy warships fire anti-aircraft missile and artillery guns in Crimean drills
The naval maneuvers have brought together about 20 Black Sea Fleet surface combatants and support vessels
Read more
Militants tried to cross line of engagement with government army in Aleppo
Five militants were killed on a mine field and at least ten others were injured
Read more
Russian paratroopers begin large-scale exercises in Crimea
The exercises will begin with the units marching to their start point
Read more
YouTube will do ‘its best’ to settle issues in Russia
When asked about the removals of certain videos from the platform, Susan Wojcicki said YouTube considers free speech a "core value" of its platform
Read more