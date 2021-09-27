Putin thanks leaders of United Russia party list for good results in recent polls

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 27. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the leaders of the national United Russia Party election list for the good results in the recent polls.

"I would like to congratulate you on United Russia’s convincing victory in the elections to the 8th State Duma (lower house) and express my gratitude to you exactly as leaders of the party's election list for a decent result in the polls," the Russian leader noted on Monday at a meeting with political leaders via video linkup.

Putin emphasized that the voting results had demonstrated a high level of confidence in the national party as well as its practical deeds for the benefit of the country. "It is clear that there are many complaints, it goes without saying. For the ruling party, this is simply inevitable [to avoid], it should be so. But the crucial thing is that people trust those for whom they vote," the president stated. He also mentioned that the leaders of the party list worked every day for the sake of the health, well-being and safety of the Russian people.

According to Putin, each of the five leaders made a huge personal contribution to the overall voting results. "Some of you are well-known across the country, those who have already earned the respect of the public with their work and talent," the president said, also stressing that the leaders were actively engaged in the election campaign.

"What is extremely significant is that people saw your genuine sense of patriotism, desire to improve the situation; they realized that Russia’s national interests and traditional values are vital for you," Putin stated. The Russian leader pointed out that voters listened to the political leaders’ opinions, when their positions and beliefs are competent, honest, and sincere.