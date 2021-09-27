Russian embassy in Sudan takes precautions in view of current situation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. There is no immediate threat to the security of the Russian embassy in Sudan, but the necessary precautions have been taken, a source at the embassy said.

"In general, the situation in Sudan is under control and in the capital it is calm," the embassy said. "There is no threat to the security of the Russian embassy in Sudan at the moment. Nevertheless, all necessary precautions have been taken."

Protest demonstrations have continued in the east of Sudan for more than a week now. The demonstrators have blocked a number of key facilities. The Beja tribes and the Hamudi people spearhead the unrest. They argue they were most harmed by the 2020 peace deal between the movements and tribes, on the one hand, and the authorities on the other. Economic and political marginalization of their regions is the root cause of discontent.

They have already repeatedly blocked automobile roads and the railway connecting the country's east with the capital and also the local airport. On Saturday, they blocked Sudan's biggest pipeline. The activists warned that an escalation would follow if the authorities refused to meet their demands. Sudan's Energy and Petroleum Minister Jadeen Ali Hassan said the demonstrations had upset the operation of oil pumps that deliver oil products to Khartoum, which is fraught with fuel shortages.