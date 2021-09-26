Russia ready to work with any German Cabinet following Bundestag elections - ambassador

BERLIN, September 26. /TASS/. Russia has respect for the will expressed by the German people and it will be prepared to cooperate with any government to be formed following Sunday's Bundestag elections, Russia's ambassador in Berlin, Sergey Nechayev, told TASS.

"We feel respect for the will expressed by the German people and we are far from trying to express our own political preferences, let alone meddle in Germany's election campaign. We will be prepared to cooperate with the government that will be formed following the elections regardless of its party configuration," Nechayev said.

He stressed that Russia had always sought cooperation with Germany on the basis of mutual respect, pragmatism and a balance of interests and would continue doing so.

"We hope that Germany's new leadership will take into consideration the striving of an overwhelming majority of Russians and Germans to live in peace and accord and will do its utmost to preserve the years-long positive potential of bilateral relations and people-to-people contacts," Nechayev said.

"At the same time we make it pretty clear to our partners that a constructive dialogue implies there should be no moralizing, ultimatums, or threats of sanctions, let alone intention to talk to us from the position of strength," he said. "Any attempts at pressure or interference in our internal affairs are futile and counter-productive.

Nechayev said that "the current condition of Russian-German relations falls short of their potential."

"Nevertheless, despite the existing contradictions our relations are not stalled: large-scale business projects are being implemented, bilateral thematic cross years are held and many initiatives are underway between parliaments and regions, cultural, scientific, military-memorial and historical spheres. Contacts between civil societies and youth go on. These trends should be preserved and expanded," Nechayev said.

Germany's Social Democratic Party, according to the latest exit polls conducted by the television broadcasters ARD and ZDF, is slightly ahead of the conservative bloc of the Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union in the Bundestag elections. The CDU/CSU apparently performed worse than ever. Early election returns will be available in the early hours of Monday, and the final ones, in two weeks' time.