Response to more possible US sanctions will be wise - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will display wisdom in selecting a way in which it might retaliate against the United States' introduction of sanctions against 35 senior Russian officials and businessmen, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the Rossiya-1 television channel while interviewed by TV host Vladimir Solovyov for the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.

"We will have to respond wisely," Peskov said. He expressed the certainty that President Vladimir Putin will display such wisdom, whenever necessary."

He stressed that the head of state was well up on the corresponding proposals for sanctions against 35 Russians, approved in the US House of Representatives. He remarked that the Russian president's reaction to this will be "rather predictable", because "it is hard to understand the reasons behind such a trend, in particular, after what was said [by the Russian and US presidents at the summit] in Geneva. "This absolutely contradicts the results of the summit," Peskov said.