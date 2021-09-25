Putin backs Slutsky as candidate for head of State Duma’s international affairs committee

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has endorsed Leonid Slutsky as candidate for the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“Speaking about personnel issues: I know and highly appreciate the activity of Leonid Slutsky in the area, of which he has been in charge over the past several years. I will be glad to back his candidacy,” Putin said on Saturday at the meeting with the leaders of political parties, which entered the 8th State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

The Russian president responded to a proposal of leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky that Slutsky, who represents the party, should keep his post of the chairman of the Committee on International Affairs.

Slutsky, 53, was MP of the lower house since 1999, a member of the LDPR faction and chaired the Committee on International Affairs in the 7th State Duma.

Putin stressed that the LPDR confidently entered the State Duma and this was a high appraisal of the party’s activity over the previous years.