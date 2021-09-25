Russian, UAE diplomats discussed Afghanistan, Libya and Syria

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lana Zaki Nusseibeh discussed during consultations the situation in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and the topic of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A comprehensive interchange of views took place on a broad range of items on the agenda of the Security Council, including a number of regional dossiers. Particular attention was paid to the state of affairs in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and the development of the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iran’s nuclear program," the Ministry noted.

Consultations confirmed the commitment of Moscow and Abu Dhabi to the collective searching for responses to modern challenges with consideration of the central coordinating role of the United Nations in global affairs and in reliance on goals and principles of the UN Charter and other fundamental norms of the international law, the Ministry said. "The mood for development of the close dialog and coordination on the Council’s floor was demonstrated from both sides," it added.

Consultations were held on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly and in the context of UAE’s election as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2022-2023.