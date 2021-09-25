Lavrov, Guterres note importance of reinforcement of UN’s role on global arena

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres underscored the importance of reinforcement of the Organization’s role on the global arena and the intent to develop the cooperation between UN and Russia during their meeting at the sidelines of the General Assembly session.

"Both sides underscored the importance of further reinforcement of the central role of the UN on the global arena, and confirmed their intent to develop the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and the global organization," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement Saturday.

Besides, the sides exchanged their opinions on a number of international issues, including combating the pandemic and the preparation to the 26th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change conference.

"The sides touched upon a number of regional stories, including the situation in Afghanistan, in eastern Ukraine, in Syria and in Libya. The sides had a separate discussion of appointment of top UN officials," the Ministry added.

Lavrov takes part in the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. The UN Security Council Permanent Members met with Guterres On September 22.