Lavrov, Gulf Cooperation Council delegation discuss regional security

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Russia’s concept of collective Gulf security with a delegation of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.

The sides "held a profound exchange of opinions on topical Middle Eastern issues, and on Russia’s updated concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also "noted the importance of enhancing cooperation between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council members in the interests of stabilizing the situation and avoiding escalation in this strategically important region."

The ministry added that the sides also addressed further development of relations between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council members, including organizing a regular meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers.

"Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that Russia’s multi-facetted ties with the members of this regional organization will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of our nations," the statement says.

The previous meeting of top diplomats of Russia, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar was held via a video linkup a year ago. During those talks, the sides discussed the situation in Syria and Libya, the Arab-Israeli peace process and security in the Persian Gulf.

Lavrov arrived in New York on Wednesday to take part in the High-Level week of the 76th UN General Assembly. The Russian top diplomat has already had a series of bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts.

On September 25, he will make a speech during the Assembly’s Annual General Debate.