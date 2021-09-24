Putin to meet online with political leaders and governors on September 25 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the national political parties’ leaders and elected governors on Saturday via video linkup, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Tomorrow, the president will have a full day of work, despite it being Saturday," Peskov noted. "At the beginning of the second half of the day, [Putin] is going to meet with the leadership of political parties, and he also will hold talks with the elected governors," the presidential spokesman stated.

Furthermore, Putin will hold several internal meetings scheduled for Saturday "also via video linkup," Peskov said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the votes, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, has clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list to the Russian State Duma. The Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.46% and New People got 5.32%. All these five parties broke through the 5% barrier to enter the State Duma.