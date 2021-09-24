Russia prefers to watch Taliban's actions in Afghanistan — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia, just as most countries around the world, prefers to keep a close watch on the Taliban's steps in Afghanistan (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia), Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, when asked if Russia had any intention of inviting representatives of Afghanistan' new authorities to Moscow.

"Just as an overwhelming majority of countries around the world, we prefer to most closely watch what the Taliban have been doing in Afghanistan, what final shape the structure of power in that country will take, and how the given promises will be fulfilled. We are monitoring this very closely," Peskov said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of the country's entire territory after the United States last spring declared the decision to pull out its troops. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. President Ashraf Ghani left the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared they were in full control of Afghanistan. On September 7, the movement unveiled the composition of a transitional government.