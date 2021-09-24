Lavrov, Central American foreign ministers discuss cooperation - ministry

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and top Central American diplomats have discussed further cooperation in the multilateral format and other issues on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov met with foreign ministers and high-ranking diplomats of Belize, Costa-Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. "The joint intention to advance cooperation in the multilateral format between Russia and regional countries and make these contacts regular and pragmatic in the interests of boosting political dialogue and cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals," the statement reads.

Russia and Belize signed an agreement on the UNGA sidelines to mutually eliminate tourist visas.