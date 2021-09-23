Lavrov, Borrell discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW/UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell focused on Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The talks focused on a wide range of pressing regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Mail, along with the JCPoA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal - TASS) and the Middle East settlement. They also touched upon the state of and prospects for Russia-EU relations," the statement says.

Lavrov arrived at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday to attend the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly. The Russian foreign minister has already held a number of meetings with foreign counterparts. He is expected to deliver a speech on September 25.

Meanwhile, Borrell told reporters that the European Union was working on the opening of its office in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but added, citing security concerns, that he could not speak about the timeframe.

After the United States ended its military operation in Afghanistan and withdrawn its troops from the country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted an offensive and swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance on August 15. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, declared a new interim government.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.