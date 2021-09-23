Moscow cautions Washington against new sanction moves - Foreign Ministry commentary

MOSCOW, September 23./TASS/. Moscow cautions Washington against new thoughtless moves in connection with US legislators' proposals for imposing new sanctions against a number of Russian officials or public figures, says a commentary by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova circulated on Thursday.

"Apparently, everything that is going on in Washington is the result of an acute ‘staff shortage’ primarily as concerns specialists on our country. Only people having no idea whatsoever about the Russian realities could make up this list of people in relation to the topic to which none of them bears or can bear any direct or indirect relationship," Zakharova said. "We would once again want to warn Washington against a thoughtless move on the sanction track," the diplomat added.

According to earlier reports, the US House of Representatives' Rules Committee passed an amendment to the defense budget, which recommends the US administration consider imposing sanctions against 35 Russian citizens, including government ministers, major businessmen, public figures and journalists.

According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that the Russian citizens mentioned may be involved in violations of human rights.

The list in question includes Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Sergey Kiriyenko, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko among others.